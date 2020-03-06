Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - March 6, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
82,570
34,267
16,535
69,143
137,587
-24,920
1,570
-9,806
-1,554
-32,470
Traders
108
37
40
39
41
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
196,909
Long
Short
28,661
8,520
168,248
188,389
-5,781
-1,355
-42,061
-36,280
-40,706
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
162
109
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
79,276
33,603
43,733
82,101
148,844
-28,380
866
-2,643
1,698
-31,906
Traders
121
38
74
43
47
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
236,186
Long
Short
31,076
10,006
205,110
226,180
-5,679
-1,321
-35,004
-29,324
-33,683
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
186
143
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
