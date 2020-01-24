Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - January 24, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
109,144
40,269
28,742
63,830
158,058
-1,618
-3,120
561
-274
1,597
Traders
114
41
48
40
41
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
233,858
Long
Short
32,142
6,789
201,716
227,069
550
181
-781
-1,331
-962
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
173
117
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
108,824
38,664
52,581
74,483
170,734
-2,629
-4,166
2,246
-329
1,661
Traders
137
39
82
45
47
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
270,106
Long
Short
34,218
8,127
235,887
261,979
459
5
-254
-712
-259
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
209
146
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
