COT Silver Report - February 7, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
97,078
29,275
30,017
66,390
157,746
-8,559
-12,945
1,192
1,142
3,327
Traders
109
33
49
42
38
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
224,936
Long
Short
31,451
7,898
193,485
217,038
-772
1,429
-6,997
-6,225
-8,426
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
170
108
4 February, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
96,993
28,543
50,697
77,289
170,021
-7,528
-12,811
2,315
1,853
4,719
Traders
125
38
75
48
46
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
258,764
Long
Short
33,786
9,504
224,978
249,260
-609
1,809
-3,968
-3,359
-5,777
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
202
135
4 February, 2020
