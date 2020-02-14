Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - February 14, 2020
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
96,395
28,758
23,731
68,930
161,387
-683
-517
-6,286
2,540
3,641
Traders
112
34
51
42
43
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
221,858
Long
Short
32,802
7,982
189,056
213,876
1,351
84
-3,078
-4,429
-3,162
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
173
113
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
96,117
28,309
44,516
79,955
173,469
-875
-233
-6,180
2,666
3,448
Traders
127
36
75
48
50
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
255,507
Long
Short
34,919
9,213
220,589
246,294
1,133
-291
-3,257
-4,390
-2,966
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
201
138
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
© SilverSeek.com
About SilverSeek.com